Ch.2 - Atoms & Elements
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.2 - Atoms & ElementsProblem 82
Chapter 2, Problem 82

How many moles of aluminum do 3.7 * 1024 aluminum atoms represent?

Video transcript

Hey everyone, we're being asked to determine the amount and moles of mercury That 3.7 Times 10 to the 24 mercury Adams constitute. In order to answer this question, we're going to need to use avocados number So we know that we have 6.02, 2 times 10 to the 23rd mercury Adams Per one Mole of Mercury. And again, that is going to be avocados number. Now, when we cancel out our units and calculate this out, we're going to end up with a value of 6.1 malls of mercury. And this is going to be our final answer. Now, I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
