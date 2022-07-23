Textbook Question
The hydrogen at C-1 of 1-butyne is much more acidic than the one at C-1 in 1-butene. Explain.
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The hydrogen at C-1 of 1-butyne is much more acidic than the one at C-1 in 1-butene. Explain.
Determine the products of each reaction. b.
Determine the products of each reaction. d.
Determine the products of each reaction. c.
There are eight structures with the formula C3H7NO in which the O is part of a carbonyl group. Draw the structures and identify the functional groups in each.