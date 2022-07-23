Chapter 3, Problem 111
Balance each chemical equation. b. Co(NO3)3(aq) + (NH4)2S(aq)¡Co2S3(s) + NH4NO3(aq)
Video transcript
Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction. b. Solid iron(III) oxide reacts with hydrogen gas to form solid iron and liquid water.
Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction. d. Gaseous ammonia (NH3) reacts with gaseous oxygen to form gaseous nitrogen monoxide and gaseous water.
Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction of aqueous potassium hydroxide with aqueous iron(III) chloride to form solid iron(III) hydroxide and aqueous potassium chloride.
Classify each hydrocarbon as an alkane, alkene, or alkyne. d. H3C¬CH2¬CH2¬CH3
Classify each hydrocarbon as an alkane, alkene, or alkyne. a. HC‚CH
How many molecules of ethanol (C2H5OH) (the alcohol in alcoholic beverages) are present in 145 mL of ethanol? The density of ethanol is 0.789 g/cm3.