Ch.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical Equations
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical EquationsProblem 111
Chapter 3, Problem 111

Balance each chemical equation. b. Co(NO3)3(aq) + (NH4)2S(aq)¡Co2S3(s) + NH4NO3(aq)

Hi everyone here, we have a question asking us to balance a fallen chemical equation cobalt nitrate plus ammonium carbonate forms, cobalt carbonate plus ammonium nitrate. So let's rewrite this. Now let's count what we have on both sides. So on our reactant side we have one cobalt we have three plus two nitrogen, so five We have three times three, so nine oxygen plus three more, so 12 oxygen. And we have four times two hydrogen, so eight hydrogen. And lastly we have one carbon. And on our product side we have to cobalt We have two nitrogen. We have three times three oxygen, so nine oxygen plus three more. So 12 oxygen. We have four hydrogen And we have three carbon. So first we're going to balance our cobalt and to do that, we're going to put a two here. So now we have two cobalt and we have two times three. So six nitrogen plus two, so eight nitrogen. And we have six Times three oxygen. So 18 oxygen. Now we're going to balance our carbon. So we're going to put a three here. So we have three times two nitrogen. So that's six plus two times three Nitrogen. So that's six. So we have 12 nitrogen And we have three Times four times 2 hydrogen. So we have 24 hydrogen And we have three carbon. We have three times three, so nine plus two times three times three. So We have 27 oxygen. And now we need to balance our nitrogen. So we're going to put a six in front of our ammonium nitrate. So we have six Plus six nitrogen, so we have 12 nitrogen. We have six times 4 hydrogen, So 24 hydrogen. We have six times three oxygen, plus three times three oxygen, So 27 oxygen. And now we are all balanced. So that is our final balanced chemical equation. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Related Practice
Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction. b. Solid iron(III) oxide reacts with hydrogen gas to form solid iron and liquid water.

Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction. d. Gaseous ammonia (NH3) reacts with gaseous oxygen to form gaseous nitrogen monoxide and gaseous water.

Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction of aqueous potassium hydroxide with aqueous iron(III) chloride to form solid iron(III) hydroxide and aqueous potassium chloride.

Classify each hydrocarbon as an alkane, alkene, or alkyne. d. H3C¬CH2¬CH2¬CH3

Classify each hydrocarbon as an alkane, alkene, or alkyne. a. HC‚CH

How many molecules of ethanol (C2H5OH) (the alcohol in alcoholic beverages) are present in 145 mL of ethanol? The density of ethanol is 0.789 g/cm3.

