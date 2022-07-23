Write the formula for each ionic compound. a. sodium hydrogen sulfite b. lithium permanganate c. silver nitrate d. potassium sulfate e. rubidium hydrogen sulfate
Ch.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical Equations
Chapter 3, Problem 108c,d
Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction.
c. Sulfur dioxide gas reacts with oxygen gas to form sulfur trioxide gas.
d. Gaseous ammonia (NH3) reacts with gaseous oxygen to form gaseous nitrogen monoxide and gaseous water.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the reactants and products in the chemical reaction: Reactants are NH_3 (ammonia) and O_2 (oxygen), and products are NO (nitrogen monoxide) and H_2O (water).
Write the unbalanced chemical equation using the chemical formulas: NH_3 + O_2 \rightarrow NO + H_2O.
Balance the nitrogen atoms: There is 1 nitrogen atom in NH_3 and 1 in NO, so they are already balanced.
Balance the hydrogen atoms: There are 3 hydrogen atoms in NH_3 and 2 in H_2O. To balance, place a coefficient of 2 in front of NH_3 and a coefficient of 3 in front of H_2O.
Balance the oxygen atoms: After balancing hydrogen, there are 2 oxygen atoms in NO and 3 in H_2O, totaling 5 oxygen atoms. Place a coefficient of \frac{5}{2} in front of O_2, or alternatively, double all coefficients to avoid fractions.
Verified Solution
Video duration:1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Balancing Chemical Equations
Balancing chemical equations involves ensuring that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both the reactant and product sides. This is based on the law of conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction. To balance an equation, coefficients are adjusted in front of the chemical formulas.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:32
Balancing Chemical Equations
Chemical Reaction Types
The reaction described is a combustion reaction, where a substance reacts with oxygen to produce energy, typically in the form of heat and light. In this case, ammonia (NH3) reacts with oxygen (O2) to produce nitrogen monoxide (NO) and water (H2O). Understanding the type of reaction helps in predicting the products and balancing the equation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:25
Common Types of Alkane Reactions
Stoichiometry
Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on their molar ratios. It allows chemists to determine how much of each substance is needed or produced in a reaction. In balancing the equation for the reaction between ammonia and oxygen, stoichiometric coefficients will be used to ensure that the number of atoms of each element is conserved.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Stoichiometry Concept
Related Practice
Textbook Question
863
views
Textbook Question
Write the formula for each acid. a. hydrofluoric acid b. hydrobromic acid c. sulfurous acid
1011
views
Textbook Question
Name each acid. a. HI(aq) b. HNO3(aq) c. H2CO3(aq)
1022
views
Textbook Question
Calculate the empirical formula for each stimulant based on its elemental mass percent composition.
a. nicotine (found in tobacco leaves): C 74.03%, H 8.70%, N 17.27%
b. caffeine (found in coffee beans): C 49.48%, H 5.19%, N 28.85%, O 16.48%
1476
views
Textbook Question
Name each ionic compound containing a polyatomic ion. a. CuNO2 b. Mg(C2H3O2)2 c. Ba(NO3)2 d. Pb(C2H3O2)2
777
views
Textbook Question
Write the name from the formula or the formula from the name for each hydrated ionic compound.
a. cobalt(II) phosphate octahydrate
b. BeCl2•2 H2O
c. chromium(III) phosphate trihydrate
d. LiNO2•H2O
617
views