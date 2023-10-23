Chapter 3, Problem 110
Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction of aqueous potassium hydroxide with aqueous iron(III) chloride to form solid iron(III) hydroxide and aqueous potassium chloride.
Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction. a. Solid copper reacts with solid sulfur to form solid copper(I) sulfide.
Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction. b. Solid iron(III) oxide reacts with hydrogen gas to form solid iron and liquid water.
Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction. d. Gaseous ammonia (NH3) reacts with gaseous oxygen to form gaseous nitrogen monoxide and gaseous water.
Balance each chemical equation. b. Co(NO3)3(aq) + (NH4)2S(aq)¡Co2S3(s) + NH4NO3(aq)
Classify each hydrocarbon as an alkane, alkene, or alkyne. d. H3C¬CH2¬CH2¬CH3
Classify each hydrocarbon as an alkane, alkene, or alkyne. a. HC‚CH