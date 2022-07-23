Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molar Mass Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is calculated by summing the atomic masses of all the atoms in a chemical formula. For example, in glucose (C6H12O6), the molar mass is determined by adding the masses of 6 carbon (C), 12 hydrogen (H), and 6 oxygen (O) atoms.

Atomic Mass Atomic mass is the weighted average mass of an element's isotopes, measured in atomic mass units (amu). Each element has a specific atomic mass listed on the periodic table, which is used to calculate the molar mass of compounds. For instance, carbon has an atomic mass of approximately 12.01 amu, hydrogen about 1.01 amu, and oxygen around 16.00 amu.