Textbook Question
Calculate the formula mass for each compound. a. NO2 c. C6H12O6 b. C4H10 d. Cr(NO3)3
569
views
Calculate the formula mass for each compound. a. NO2 c. C6H12O6 b. C4H10 d. Cr(NO3)3
Determine the number of each type of atom in each formula. b. CuSO4 d. Mg(HCO3)2
Determine the number of moles of hydrogen atoms in each sample. a. 0.0885 mol C4H10 b. 1.3 mol CH4
Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. b. 9.85×1019 CCl2F2 molecules c. 1 water molecule
Name each ionic compound. a. Mg3N2 b. KF c. Na2O d. Li2S f. KI e. CsF
Write the formula for each ionic compound. a. sodium hydrogen sulfite b. lithium permanganate c. silver nitrate d. potassium sulfate e. rubidium hydrogen sulfate