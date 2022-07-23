Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molar Mass Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is calculated by summing the atomic masses of all the atoms in a chemical formula. For example, in magnesium bromide (MgBr2), the molar mass is determined by adding the atomic mass of magnesium (24.31 g/mol) to twice the atomic mass of bromine (79.90 g/mol).

Periodic Table The periodic table is a tabular arrangement of chemical elements, organized by increasing atomic number. Each element's atomic mass is listed, which is essential for calculating molar mass. Understanding the periodic table allows students to quickly find the necessary atomic masses for elements like magnesium and bromine when determining the formula mass of compounds.