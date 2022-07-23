Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical Equations
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical EquationsProblem 60a,b,c,d
Previous problem
Next problem
Chapter 3, Problem 60a,b,c,d

Calculate the formula mass for each compound. a. MgBr2 b. HNO2 c. CBr4 d. Ca(NO3)2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the atomic masses of the elements in the compound. The atomic mass of Magnesium (Mg) is approximately 24.305 g/mol and the atomic mass of Bromine (Br) is approximately 79.904 g/mol.
Step 2: Determine the number of each type of atom in the compound. In MgBr2, there is one atom of Magnesium and two atoms of Bromine.
Step 3: Multiply the atomic mass of each element by the number of atoms of that element in the compound. For Magnesium, this would be 24.305 g/mol * 1 = 24.305 g/mol. For Bromine, this would be 79.904 g/mol * 2 = 159.808 g/mol.
Step 4: Add up the results from step 3 to find the formula mass of the compound. The formula mass of MgBr2 would be the sum of the mass of Magnesium and the mass of Bromine, which is 24.305 g/mol + 159.808 g/mol.
Step 5: The formula mass of MgBr2 is the result from step 4. This is the final answer.

Verified Solution

Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is calculated by summing the atomic masses of all the atoms in a chemical formula. For example, in magnesium bromide (MgBr2), the molar mass is determined by adding the atomic mass of magnesium (24.31 g/mol) to twice the atomic mass of bromine (79.90 g/mol).
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Molar Mass Concept

Periodic Table

The periodic table is a tabular arrangement of chemical elements, organized by increasing atomic number. Each element's atomic mass is listed, which is essential for calculating molar mass. Understanding the periodic table allows students to quickly find the necessary atomic masses for elements like magnesium and bromine when determining the formula mass of compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:40
Periodic Table Classifications

Chemical Formula

A chemical formula represents the composition of a compound, indicating the types and numbers of atoms present. In the case of MgBr2, the formula indicates one magnesium atom and two bromine atoms. This information is crucial for calculating the formula mass, as it dictates how many times to include each element's atomic mass in the total calculation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:26
Skeletal Formula
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate the formula mass for each compound. a. NO2 c. C6H12O6 b. C4H10 d. Cr(NO3)3

569
views
Textbook Question

Determine the number of each type of atom in each formula. b. CuSO4 d. Mg(HCO3)2

1428
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Determine the number of moles of hydrogen atoms in each sample. a. 0.0885 mol C4H10 b. 1.3 mol CH4

3429
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. b. 9.85×1019 CCl2F2 molecules c. 1 water molecule

922
views
Textbook Question

Name each ionic compound. a. Mg3N2 b. KF c. Na2O d. Li2S f. KI e. CsF

771
views
Textbook Question

Write the formula for each ionic compound. a. sodium hydrogen sulfite b. lithium permanganate c. silver nitrate d. potassium sulfate e. rubidium hydrogen sulfate

863
views