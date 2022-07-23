Chapter 3, Problem 144
Phosphorus is obtained primarily from ores containing calcium phosphate. If a particular ore contains 57.8% calcium phosphate, what minimum mass of the ore must be processed to obtain 1.00 kg of phosphorus?
Video transcript
The chloride of an unknown metal is believed to have the formula MCl3. A 2.395-g sample of the compound contains 3.606 * 10 - 2 mol Cl. Find the atomic mass of M.
A phosphorus compound that contains 34.00% phosphorus by mass has the formula X3P2. Identify the element X.
A particular brand of beef jerky contains 0.0552% sodium nitrite by mass and is sold in an 8.00-oz bag. What mass of sodium does the sodium nitrite contribute to the sodium content of the bag of beef jerky?
Element A is an atomic element, and element B is a diatomic molecular element. Using circles to represent atoms of A and squares to represent atoms of B, draw molecular-level views of each element.