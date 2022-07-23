Textbook Question
How many molecules are in each sample? a. 6.5 g H2O c. 22.1 g O2 d. 19.3 g C8H10
Determine the chemical formula of each compound and then use it to calculate the mass percent composition of each constituent element. a. potassium chromate b. lead(II) phosphate
Refer to the nomenclature flowchart (Figure 3.11) to name each compound. a. XeO3 b. KClO
Calculate the mass percent composition of carbon in each carbon-containing compound. a. CH4 b. C2H6
Refer to the nomenclature flowchart (Figure 3.11) to name each compound. a. KClO3 b. I2O5 c. PbSO4
Calculate the mass percent composition of nitrogen in each nitrogen-containing compound. a. N2O b. NO