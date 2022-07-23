Name each acid. b. HClO2(aq) c. H2SO4(aq)

Calculate the empirical formula for each stimulant based on its elemental mass percent composition.
a. nicotine (found in tobacco leaves): C 74.03%, H 8.70%, N 17.27%
b. caffeine (found in coffee beans): C 49.48%, H 5.19%, N 28.85%, O 16.48%
Calculate the empirical formula for each stimulant based on its elemental mass percent composition.
a. nicotine (found in tobacco leaves): C 74.03%, H 8.70%, N 17.27%
b. caffeine (found in coffee beans): C 49.48%, H 5.19%, N 28.85%, O 16.48%
Name each ionic compound containing a polyatomic ion. a. CuNO2 b. Mg(C2H3O2)2 c. Ba(NO3)2 d. Pb(C2H3O2)2
Write the name from the formula or the formula from the name for each hydrated ionic compound.
a. cobalt(II) phosphate octahydrate
b. BeCl2•2 H2O
c. chromium(III) phosphate trihydrate
d. LiNO2•H2O
Write the formula for each molecular compound. a. phosphorus trichloride b. chlorine monoxide c. disulfur tetrafluoride
Write the name from the formula or the formula from the name for each hydrated ionic compound.
a. CoSO4•7 H2O
b. iridium(III) bromide tetrahydrate
c. Mg(BrO3)2•6 H2O
d. potassium carbonate dihydrate
Determine the number of each type of atom in each formula. a. Ca(NO2)2 d. Mg(HCO3)2