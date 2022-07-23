Name each acid. b. HClO2(aq) c. H2SO4(aq)

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid Nomenclature Acid nomenclature refers to the systematic naming of acids based on their chemical composition and structure. For binary acids, the name typically starts with 'hydro-' followed by the root of the anion and the suffix '-ic' or '-ous' for oxyacids. Understanding this system is crucial for correctly identifying and naming acids.

Oxyacids Oxyacids are acids that contain oxygen, hydrogen, and another element (the central atom). The naming of oxyacids depends on the number of oxygen atoms present; if there are more oxygen atoms, the suffix '-ic' is used, while fewer oxygen atoms lead to the suffix '-ous'. HClO2 is an example of an oxyacid, specifically chlorous acid.