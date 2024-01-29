Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical Equations
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical EquationsProblem 139
Chapter 3, Problem 139

The chloride of an unknown metal is believed to have the formula MCl3. A 2.395-g sample of the compound contains 3.606 * 10 - 2 mol Cl. Find the atomic mass of M.

Hey, everyone. And welcome back to another video. The chloride of an unknown metal is believed to have the formula MC L three A 2.395 g sample of the compound contains 3.606 multiplied by 10, the negative second moles of chlorine by the atomic mass of M. And we are given for answer choices A 94.05 B 106.3 C 92.93 and D 107.6 all given in grams per mole. So now there are multiple ways to solve this problem. But in my opinion, the easiest one is the following. We can take our compound and we can deal with psychometry. Let's suppose that we take one mole of our compound. And what we know is that one mole of this compound has three moles of chlorine, right? How do we know that? Well, essentially if we look at psychometry, if we take one unit of MC L three, it has three chlorine atoms or specifically speaking, because it's a metal, right? M is a metal, those be the chloride anions. So we can be more accurate. Now, what we want to do is essentially convert from moles of chlorine to moles of our compound. So the number of moles of MC three is essentially three times lower. How do we know that we take 3.606 multiplied by, since the negative second, most of chlorine, in this case, the chloride anion and we can include our conversion factor. On the bottom, we use most of chloride because we want to cancel the units out. And on top, we use most of MC L spray, there's a 1 to 3 ratio. And if we do the math, we get 1.202 multiplied by 10th of the power of negative second moles. Now we have the number of moles of our compound. We have our mass, we can find a molar mass of MC L three to find the molar mass, we simply take the mass, right. So that would be 2.395 g. And we are going to divide that by the number of moles that we have identified. So we divide the two numbers, let's calculate the result. Now, the result that we get is a 199.25. So this is the total molar mass of our compound, but our compound has three units of chloride. So to identify the molar mass of the metal M, we're going to take the total molar mass 199.25. And we're going to subtract the total molar mass of the chloride anions. So, if we have three of them, we're multiplying three by the molar mass of chlorine, that'd be 35.45 g per mole. And eventually, this gives us a difference of 92.93 g per mole, which is the molar mass of the metal M. And this corresponds to the answer choice C. That would be it for today. And thank you for watching.
