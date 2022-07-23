Chapter 3, Problem 138
Vanadium forms four different oxides in which the percent by mass of vanadium is, respectively, (a) 76%, (b) 68%, (c) 61%, and (d) 56%. Determine the formula and the name of each oxide.
A compound of molar mass 177 g>mol contains only carbon, hydrogen, bromine, and oxygen. Analysis reveals that the compound contains eight times as much carbon as hydrogen by mass. Find the molecular formula.
Researchers obtained the following data from experiments to find the molecular formula of benzocaine, a local anesthetic, which contains only carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen. Complete combustion of a 3.54-g sample of benzocaine with excess O2 forms 8.49 g of CO2 and 2.14 g H2O. Another 2.35-g sample contains 0.199 g of N. The molar mass of benzocaine is 165 g>mol. Find the molar formula of benzocaine.
Find the total number of atoms in a sample of cocaine hydrochloride, C17H22ClNO4, of mass 23.5 mg.
The chloride of an unknown metal is believed to have the formula MCl3. A 2.395-g sample of the compound contains 3.606 * 10 - 2 mol Cl. Find the atomic mass of M.
A phosphorus compound that contains 34.00% phosphorus by mass has the formula X3P2. Identify the element X.
A particular brand of beef jerky contains 0.0552% sodium nitrite by mass and is sold in an 8.00-oz bag. What mass of sodium does the sodium nitrite contribute to the sodium content of the bag of beef jerky?