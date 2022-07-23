Chapter 3, Problem 105
Write the balanced chemical equation for the fermentation of sucrose (C12H22O11) by yeasts in which the aqueous sugar reacts with water to form aqueous ethanol (C2H5OH) and carbon dioxide gas.
Sulfuric acid is a component of acid rain formed when gaseous sulfur dioxide pollutant reacts with gaseous oxygen and liquid water to form aqueous sulfuric acid. Write the balanced chemical equation this reaction. (Note: this is a simplified representation of this reaction.)
Nitric acid is a component of acid rain that forms when gaseous nitrogen dioxide pollutant reacts with gaseous oxygen and liquid water to form aqueous nitric acid. Write the balanced chemical equation for this reaction. (Note: this is a simplified representation of this reaction.)
When iron rusts, solid iron reacts with gaseous oxygen to form solid iron(III) oxide. Write the balanced chemical equation for this reaction.
Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction. a. Solid lead(II) sulfide reacts with aqueous hydrobromic acid to form solid lead(II) bromide and dihydrogen monosulfide gas.
Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction. b. Gaseous carbon monoxide reacts with hydrogen gas to form gaseous methane (CH4) and liquid water.
Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction. c. Aqueous hydrochloric acid reacts with solid manganese(IV) oxide to form aqueous manganese(II) chloride, liquid water, and chlorine gas.