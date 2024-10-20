Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical Equations
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical EquationsProblem 106
Chapter 3, Problem 106

Write the balanced equation for the photosynthesis reaction in which gaseous carbon dioxide and liquid water react in the presence of chlorophyll to produce aqueous glucose (C6H12O6) and oxygen gas.

<Write the unbalanced chemical equation for the photosynthesis reaction: \( \text{CO}_2 (g) + \text{H}_2\text{O} (l) \rightarrow \text{C}_6\text{H}_{12}\text{O}_6 (aq) + \text{O}_2 (g) \)>
<Balance the carbon atoms: Since there are 6 carbon atoms in glucose (\(\text{C}_6\text{H}_{12}\text{O}_6\)), you need 6 \(\text{CO}_2\) molecules.>
<Balance the hydrogen atoms: Glucose has 12 hydrogen atoms, so you need 6 \(\text{H}_2\text{O}\) molecules to provide these hydrogen atoms.>
<Balance the oxygen atoms: Count the total oxygen atoms on both sides and adjust the \(\text{O}_2\) molecules to balance them.>
<Verify that all elements are balanced: Ensure that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation.>
In a popular classroom demonstration, solid sodium is added to liquid water and reacts to produce hydrogen gas and aqueous sodium hydroxide. What is the balanced chemical equation for this reaction?
When iron rusts, solid iron reacts with gaseous oxygen to form solid iron(III) oxide. Write the balanced chemical equation for this reaction.

Write the balanced chemical equation for the fermentation of sucrose (C12H22O11) by yeasts in which the aqueous sugar reacts with water to form aqueous ethanol (C2H5OH) and carbon dioxide gas.

Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction. a. Solid lead(II) sulfide reacts with aqueous hydrobromic acid to form solid lead(II) bromide and dihydrogen monosulfide gas.

Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction. b. Gaseous carbon monoxide reacts with hydrogen gas to form gaseous methane (CH4) and liquid water.

Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction. c. Aqueous hydrochloric acid reacts with solid manganese(IV) oxide to form aqueous manganese(II) chloride, liquid water, and chlorine gas.

