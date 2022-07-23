Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.4 - Chemical Quantities & Aqueous ReactionsProblem 85-
Chapter 4, Problem 85-

Complete and balance each acid–base equation. c. H2SO4(aq) + NaOH(aq)¡

Hey everyone. So I asked predicted products of the following asset based reaction and write a balanced chemical equation. Let's look at each reactor. We have nitrous acid H. n. 0. 2 and it's going to associate to give us each plus and N. 02 minus casting hydroxide. It's gonna give us the a. two plus and O. H minus. This is we have 20. H. Over here we need to put it in front of O. H. Minus. And this is a double displacement reaction. We have to gun pounds reacting so we can switch the ions to form new products. So if we switch we're gonna have a church plus plus O. H minus, we're just gonna yield water. They were going to see a 2-plus And n. 0. 2 -. We're just going to get calcium nitrate. And this is Aquarius because nitrates are soluble, we're gonna have nitrous acid plus calcium hydroxide. And it's gonna get water plus calcium nitrate. So to balance this we need to look at all the elements on both sides. We have a hydrogen, a nitrogen oxygen and a calcium on both sides. We have two plus one for a total of three hydrogen. Over here We have one nitrogen. We have two plus 24 total four oxygen over here we have one cassie. Um Over here we may have to hydrogen over here to national over here two times 2 is four Plus one for a total five oxygen over here and one calcium over here since we have one nation on the acting side but two on the product side. you can also buy two over here and get to, you can put it to in front of nitrous acid and now we have to Plus two for total four hydrogen over here, They can put a two in front of H 20. to get four hydrogen over here And over here we have two times two, which is four plus super total of six oxygen over here And here we have two plus two times two, which is +44 total six auction over here. So now this is balance. So for the equation we're gonna have to nitrous acid plus calcium hydroxide And it's Gonna Yolk to H 20. Like what? Plus calcium nitrate. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.
Consider the balanced equation: SiO2(s) + 3 C(s)¡SiC(s) + 2 CO(g) Complete the table showing the appropriate number of moles of reactants and products. If the number of moles of a reactant is provided, fill in the required amount of the other reactant, as well as the moles of each product that forms. If the number of moles of a product is provided, fill in the required amount of each reactant to make that amount of product, as well as the amount of the other product that forms. Mol siO2 Mol C Mol SiC Mol CO _____ 1.55 _____ _____

Iron(II) sulfide reacts with hydrochloric acid according to the reaction: FeS(s) + 2 HCl(aq) → FeCl2(s) + H2S(g) A reaction mixture initially contains 0.223 mol FeS and 0.652 mol HCl. Once the reaction has occurred as completely as possible, what amount (in moles) of the excess reactant remains?

A 25.00-mL sample of an unknown HClO4 solution requires titration with 22.62 mL of 0.2000 M NaOH to reach the equivalence point. What is the concentration of the unknown HClO4 solution? The neutralization reaction is HClO4(aq) + NaOH(aq)¡H2O(l ) + NaClO4(aq)

