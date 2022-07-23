Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 - Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.4 - Chemical Quantities & Aqueous ReactionsProblem 26
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 4, Problem 26

Consider the unbalanced equation for the neutralization of acetic acid: HC2H3O2(aq) + Ba(OH)2(aq) → H2O(l) + Ba(C2H3O2)2(aq) Balance the equation and determine how many moles of Ba(OH)2 are required to completely neutralize 0.461 mole of HC2H3O2.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone. Our question here is asking us to determine the mass in g of calcium hydroxide required to completely neutralize 3.41 g of acetic acid. Now looking at our equation, we can see that it's unbalanced. Since we have two acetate ions connected to our calcium and only one acetate ion in our react inside. In order to bounce this out, we're going to have to add a coefficient of two prior to our acetic acid. And since we added this coefficient of two, we're going to need to recheck our hydrogen as well In order to balance out our hydrogen is we're going to need to add a coefficient of two before our H20, which is our water. So rechecking if everything is balanced, we have our complete balanced chemical equation. So let's go ahead and move on with our problem. So starting off with 3.41 g of acetic acid. We're going to need to get the molar mass of acetic acid. And when we look that up, we end up with a molar mass of 60.052 g per mole of acetic acid. So, plugging that into our dimensional analysis, We have 52 g per one mole of acetic acid. Now we want to relate this to moles of calcium hydroxide. So looking at our balanced chemical equation, we see that per two moles of acetic acid, we have one mall of calcium hydroxide. Now in order to figure out the grams, we're going to need to calculate the molar mass of calcium hydroxide. And when we do that, we find that our molar mass is going to be 74.09 g per mole of calcium hydroxide. And plugging this into our dimensional analysis, We know that we have 74.09 g of calcium hydroxide per one mole. So calculating this out, We end up with a value of 2.10 g of calcium hydroxide, and this is going to be our final answer. So I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the balanced equation: SiO2(s) + 3 C(s)¡SiC(s) + 2 CO(g) Complete the table showing the appropriate number of moles of reactants and products. If the number of moles of a reactant is provided, fill in the required amount of the other reactant, as well as the moles of each product that forms. If the number of moles of a product is provided, fill in the required amount of each reactant to make that amount of product, as well as the amount of the other product that forms. Mol siO2 Mol C Mol SiC Mol CO _____ 1.55 _____ _____

1
views
Textbook Question

Iron(II) sulfide reacts with hydrochloric acid according to the reaction: FeS(s) + 2 HCl(aq) → FeCl2(s) + H2S(g) A reaction mixture initially contains 0.223 mol FeS and 0.652 mol HCl. Once the reaction has occurred as completely as possible, what amount (in moles) of the excess reactant remains?

Textbook Question

A 25.00-mL sample of an unknown HClO4 solution requires titration with 22.62 mL of 0.2000 M NaOH to reach the equivalence point. What is the concentration of the unknown HClO4 solution? The neutralization reaction is HClO4(aq) + NaOH(aq)¡H2O(l ) + NaClO4(aq)

2379
views
1
rank
1
comments
Textbook Question

Calculate how many moles of NO2 form when each quantity of reactant completely reacts. 2 N2O5( g) → 4 NO2(g) + O2(g) a. 2.5 mol N2O5

6124
views
Textbook Question

Calculate how many moles of NH3 form when each quantity of reactant completely reacts. 3 N2H4(l) → 4 NH3(g) + N2(g) c. 65.3 g N2H4

1681
views
Textbook Question

Consider the balanced equation: SiO2(s) + 3 C(s)¡SiC(s) + 2 CO(g) Complete the table showing the appropriate number of moles of reactants and products. If the number of moles of a reactant is provided, fill in the required amount of the other reactant, as well as the moles of each product that forms. If the number of moles of a product is provided, fill in the required amount of each reactant to make that amount of product, as well as the amount of the other product that forms. Mol siO2 Mol C Mol SiC Mol CO _____ _____ _____ 10

1014
views