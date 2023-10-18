Ch.4 - Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Chapter 4, Problem 95b
What is the oxidation state of Cr in each compound? b. CrO3
Verified Solution
Video duration:0m:0s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Video transcript
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Assign oxidation states to each atom in each element, ion, or compound. Ag, Ca2+, BaO, H2S, NO3-, CrO42-
1517
views
Textbook Question
Assign oxidation states to each atom in each element, ion, or compound. Cl2, Fe3+, CuCl2, CH4, Cr2O720, HSO4-
954
views
Textbook Question
What is the oxidation state of Cr in each compound? a. CrO
908
views
Textbook Question
What is the oxidation state of Cr in each compound? c. Cr2O3
607
views
Textbook Question
What is the oxidation state of Cl in each ion? a. ClO- b. ClO2- c. ClO3- d. ClO4-
1344
views
1
rank
Textbook Question
Determine whether each reaction is a redox reaction. For each redox reaction, identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent. a. 4 Li(s) + O2( g)¡2 Li2O(s) b. Mg(s) + Fe2 + (aq)¡Mg2 + (aq) + Fe(s)
2114
views