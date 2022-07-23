Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 - Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.4 - Chemical Quantities & Aqueous ReactionsProblem 97a
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 4, Problem 97a

Determine whether each reaction is a redox reaction. For each redox reaction, identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent. a. 4 Li(s) + O2( g)¡2 Li2O(s) b. Mg(s) + Fe2 + (aq)¡Mg2 + (aq) + Fe(s)

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone. So I asked if the given reaction is a redox reaction and if it is, we need to identify the reaction that is an oxidizing agent and the reacting that as a reducing agent. Recall that the loss of electrons is oxidation and that's going to be the reducing agent in the gain of electrons. It's gonna be a reduction. It's going to be an oxidizing agent. So if we look at the changes in the oxidation states, our study, um we're going from a zero here And this is a -2. This has to be a plus one four plus 1 here, but it has lost electrons and this is going to be the reducing agent for oxygen. We're going from a zero here To a negative two here, but this is gaining electrons and it's going to be an oxidizing agent. So yes, is the readouts reaction because we have oxidation and reduction taking place and the reducing agent, his sodium and the oxidizing agent is oxygen. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the oxidation state of Cr in each compound? b. CrO3

603
views
Textbook Question

What is the oxidation state of Cr in each compound? c. Cr2O3

607
views
Textbook Question

What is the oxidation state of Cl in each ion? a. ClO- b. ClO2- c. ClO3- d. ClO4-

1344
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Determine whether each reaction is a redox reaction. For each redox reaction, identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent. c. Pb(NO3)2(aq) + Na2SO4(aq)¡PbSO4(s) + 2 NaNO3(aq) d. HBr(aq) + KOH(aq)¡H2O(l ) + KBr(aq)

917
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each reaction is a redox reaction. For each redox reaction, identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent. a. Al(s) + 3 Ag+ (aq)¡Al3 + (aq) + 3 Ag(s) b. SO3( g) + H2O(l )¡H2SO4(aq) c. Ba(s) + Cl2( g)¡BaCl2(s) d. Mg(s) + Br2(l )¡MgBr2(s)

497
views
Textbook Question

The density of a 20.0% by mass ethylene glycol (C2H6O2) solution in water is 1.03 g/mL. Find the molarity of the solution.

3239
views
2
rank