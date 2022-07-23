Chapter 4, Problem 43

Zinc sulfide reacts with oxygen according to the reaction: 2 ZnS(s) + 3 O 2 ( g) → 2 ZnO(s) + 2 SO 2 ( g) A reaction mixture initially contains 4.2 mol ZnS and 6.8 mol O 2 . Once the reaction has occurred as completely as possible, what amount (in moles) of the excess reactant remains?

