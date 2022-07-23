Chapter 5, Problem 65
A gas mixture contains 1.25 g N2 and 0.85 g O2 in a 1.55 L container at 18 °C. Calculate the mole fraction and partial pressure of each component in the gas mixture.
Video transcript
A gas mixture with a total pressure of 745 mmHg contains each of the following gases at the indicated partial pressures: CO2, 125 mmHg; Ar, 214 mmHg; and O2, 187 mmHg. The mixture also contains helium gas. What is the partial pressure of the helium gas? What mass of helium gas is present in a 12.0-L sample of this mixture at 273 K?
A 1.20-g sample of dry ice is added to a 755 mL flask containing nitrogen gas at a temperature of 25.0 °C and a pressure of 725 mmHg. The dry ice sublimes (converts from solid to gas), and the mixture returns to 25.0 °C. What is the total pressure in the flask?
A 275-mL flask contains pure helium at a pressure of 752 torr. A second flask with a volume of 475 mL contains pure argon at a pressure of 722 torr. If we connect the two flasks through a stopcock and we open the stopcock, what is the partial pressure of argon?
What is the mole fraction of oxygen gas in air (see Table 5.3)? What volume of air contains 10.0 g of oxygen gas at 273 K and 1.00 atm?
The hydrogen gas formed in a chemical reaction is collected over water at 30.0 °C at a total pressure of 732 mmHg. What is the partial pressure of the hydrogen gas collected in this way? If the total volume of gas collected is 722 mL, what mass of hydrogen gas is collected?
The air in a bicycle tire is bubbled through water and collected at 25 °C. If the total volume of gas collected is 5.45 L at a temperature of 25 °C and a pressure of 745 torr, how many moles of gas were in the bicycle tire?