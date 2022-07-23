Chapter 5, Problem 99

A gaseous hydrogen- and carbon-containing compound is decomposed and found to contain 82.66% carbon and 17.34% hydrogen by mass. The mass of 158 mL of the gas, measured at 556 mmHg and 25 °C, was 0.275 g. What is the molecular formula of the compound?

Verified Solution

Video duration: 8m 8m Play a video:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked