Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.5 - Gases
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.5 - GasesProblem 97
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 5, Problem 97

The mass of an evacuated 255 mL flask is 143.187 g. The mass of the flask filled with 267 torr of an unknown gas at 25 °C is 143.289 g. Calculate the molar mass of the unknown gas.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
4m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that a 250 millimeter evacuated flask has a mass of 112.78 g when filled with 378 tour of an unknown gas at 29.0 degrees Celsius. And our question is, what is the molar mass of the unknown gas? If the mass of the 250 millimeter evacuated flask is 112.36 g, So we know that our volume is millimeter and we want to change that to leaders. So we're going to multiply by one leader Over 1000 ml And our middle leaders are going to cancel out, giving us 0.250 L. And the mass of our gas Equals 112. minus 112.36. So that equals 0.42 g. And we know that density equals mass over volume. So our density Is going to equal 0.42 g Divided by 0.250 L. And that equals 1.68. Our pressure Equals 378 Tour and we need to change that to atmosphere. So we're going to multiply by one atmosphere Over 760 tour and our tours are going to cancel out. And that is going to equal 0. atmospheres. Our temperature Equals 273. plus 29. And we added the 273.15. Because we need it in Kelvin And that equals 302.15. And our density equals pressure times molar mass over r gas constant times our temperature. So if we rearrange that our molar mass equals density times our gas constant times our temperature overpressure. So our molar mass is going to equal 1.68 grams per leader Times 0. Times 302.15 Kelvin, and that is divided by 0. Atmospheres And that equals 83.74 g per mole. So that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the van der Waals equation and the ideal gas equation to calculate the pressure exerted by 1.000 mol of Cl2 in a volume of 5.000 L at a temperature of 273.0 K. Explain why the two values are different.

2396
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Modern pennies are composed of zinc coated with copper. A student determines the mass of a penny to be 2.482 g and then makes several scratches in the copper coating (to expose the underlying zinc). The student puts the scratched penny in hydrochloric acid, where the following reaction occurs between the zinc and the HCl (the copper remains undissolved): Zn(s) + 2 HCl(aq)¡ H2( g) + ZnCl2(aq) The student collects the hydrogen produced over water at 25 °C. The collected gas occupies a volume of 0.899 L at a total pressure of 791 mmHg. Calculate the percent zinc (by mass) in the penny. (Assume that all the Zn in the penny dissolves.)

1611
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

A 2.85-g sample of an unknown chlorofluorocarbon decomposes and produces 564 mL of chlorine gas at a pressure of 752 mmHg and a temperature of 298 K. What is the percent chlorine (by mass) in the unknown chlorofluorocarbon?

1283
views
Textbook Question

A gaseous hydrogen- and carbon-containing compound is decomposed and found to contain 82.66% carbon and 17.34% hydrogen by mass. The mass of 158 mL of the gas, measured at 556 mmHg and 25 °C, was 0.275 g. What is the molecular formula of the compound?

1363
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

A gaseous hydrogen- and carbon-containing compound is decomposed and found to contain 85.63% C and 14.37% H by mass. The mass of 258 mL of the gas, measured at STP, was 0.646 g. What is the molecular formula of the compound?

2573
views
3
rank
Textbook Question

Consider the reaction: 2 Ag2O(s)¡4 Ag(s) + O2( g) If this reaction produces 15.8 g of Ag(s), what total volume of gas can be collected over water at a temperature of 25 °C and a total pressure of 752 mmHg?

407
views