Chapter 5, Problem 60
A sample of gas has a mass of 0.555 g. Its volume is 117 mL at a temperature of 85 °C and a pressure of 753 mmHg. Find the molar mass of the gas.
A 248-mL gas sample has a mass of 0.433 g at a pressure of 745 mmHg and a temperature of 28 °C. What is the molar mass of the gas?
A 113-mL gas sample has a mass of 0.171 g at a pressure of 721 mmHg and a temperature of 32 °C. What is the molar mass of the gas?
A sample of gas has a mass of 38.8 mg. Its volume is 224 mL at a temperature of 55 °C and a pressure of 886 torr. Find the molar mass of the gas.
A gas mixture contains each of the following gases at the indicated partial pressures: N2, 215 torr; O2, 102 torr; and He, 117 torr. What is the total pressure of the mixture? What mass of each gas is present in a 1.35-L sample of this mixture at 25.0 °C?
A gas mixture with a total pressure of 745 mmHg contains each of the following gases at the indicated partial pressures: CO2, 125 mmHg; Ar, 214 mmHg; and O2, 187 mmHg. The mixture also contains helium gas. What is the partial pressure of the helium gas? What mass of helium gas is present in a 12.0-L sample of this mixture at 273 K?
A 1.20-g sample of dry ice is added to a 755 mL flask containing nitrogen gas at a temperature of 25.0 °C and a pressure of 725 mmHg. The dry ice sublimes (converts from solid to gas), and the mixture returns to 25.0 °C. What is the total pressure in the flask?