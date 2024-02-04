Skip to main content
Ch.5 - Gases
Chapter 5, Problem 61

A gas mixture contains each of the following gases at the indicated partial pressures: N2, 215 torr; O2, 102 torr; and He, 117 torr. What is the total pressure of the mixture? What mass of each gas is present in a 1.35-L sample of this mixture at 25.0 °C?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dalton's Law of Partial Pressures

Dalton's Law states that in a mixture of non-reacting gases, the total pressure exerted is equal to the sum of the partial pressures of each individual gas. This principle allows us to calculate the total pressure by simply adding the partial pressures of the gases present in the mixture.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:27
Dalton's Law and Partial Pressure

Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas through the equation PV = nRT. This law is essential for calculating the mass of each gas in the mixture, as it allows us to determine the number of moles from the known conditions of pressure, volume, and temperature.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:15
Ideal Gas Law Formula

Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). Knowing the molar mass of each gas in the mixture is crucial for converting the number of moles calculated from the Ideal Gas Law into mass, enabling us to find the mass of each gas present in the sample.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Molar Mass Concept
