Chapter 5, Problem 44

A weather balloon is inflated to a volume of 28.5 L at a pressure of 748 mmHg and a temperature of 28.0 °C. The balloon rises in the atmosphere to an altitude of approximately 25,000 ft, where the pressure is 385 mmHg and the temperature is -15.0 °C. Assuming the balloon can freely expand, calculate the volume of the balloon at this altitude.

Verified Solution

