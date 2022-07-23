Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.5 - Gases
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.5 - GasesProblem 125
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 5, Problem 125

In a given diffusion apparatus, 15.0 mL of HBr gas diffuses in 1.0 min. In the same apparatus and under the same conditions, 20.3 mL of an unknown gas diffuses in 1.0 min. The unknown gas is a hydrocarbon. Find its molecular formula.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
5m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone. So under the same conditions We have 20 ml of krypton gas and it's gonna diffuse in 1.5 minutes and then we have 16 ml of an unknown hydrocarbon Which is gonna diffuse in one minute. And were asked to determine the molecular formula of the hydrocarbon. And we know that hydrocarbon means it contains carbon and hydrogen. We need to first calculate the rate of infusion to the right of krypton, Gonna be the volume which is 20 ml By the time, which is 1.5 minutes. And this will give us 13 0.3 milliliters per minute. And then for the right of unknown hydrocarbon which we'll call X. It's going to be 16 male leaders about about one minute. Would you give us 16 milliliters per minute? So now we need to use Graham's Law of effusion to find the molar mass of the hydrocarbon. And recall that this is rate a divided by rate. Be take it to the scare route. The molar mass of B. The molar mass of a. So in this case it's gonna be the rate of krypton gas. Find by the rate of the unknown hydrocarbon which is X. Into the square root the mother mass of the owner hydrocarbon right by the molar mass of krypton gas. Now if we plug in our values, we're gonna have 13.3 divide by even to the Mueller mass of the heart of carbon, which we don't know About about 83 .798. So now if you square both sides, We're gonna get 0.69, you get to the Mueller mass of the hydrocarbon About about 83 . 0.69 in 83 .798. Does he give us the Mueller mass of the hydrocarbon? For the miller mass? The hydrocarbon. It's 58 grams per mole. So now that we have the molar mass, we need to find the number of carbon and hydrogen in the formula. So we can say X is equal to the number of carbon. And why is it to the number of hydrogen? We're gonna have the muller mask carbon which is 12 times X. Plus the molar mass of hydrogen, which is one thomas Y decided equal to 58 which is a total mass of the hydrocarbon. And now we can solve for X. So we subtract one Y. From both sides, We get 12 x 58 minus one Y. And if we divide both sides by 12, We're gonna get x equals 4. -0.083. Why? So now we can plug this into the equation for X. And solve for Y. They're gonna get 12 Times 4.83, 0.083. Why plus one? Y. It goes 58. Then we can have 57. -0.996. Why plus one Y. It goes 58. And it's a track both sides by 37 0.96. We're gonna get negative 0.996. Why plus one? Y. Equals 0.04. And then we have 0.004. Why? It goes 0.04. And we're gonna buy both sides by 0.004. So we get wide, it goes 10. So this is gonna be the number of hydrogen we have in the hydrocarbon. So now we can play intent for Y and solve for X. We're gonna have 12 x Plus one times You go 58. So this is 12 x Plus 10 equals 58. It was a track 10 on both sides And get 12 x equals 48. So we divide both sides by 12, You get x equals four. And this is the number of carbon and hydrocarbon. So our molecular formula is going to be c. four, age 10. Thanks for watching my video. And I hope it was helpful.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The radius of a xenon atom is 1.3 * 10 - 8 cm. A 100-mL flask is filled with Xe at a pressure of 1.0 atm and a temperature of 273 K. Calculate the fraction of the volume that is occupied by Xe atoms. (Hint: The atoms are spheres.)

2543
views
2
comments
Textbook Question

A mixture of 8.0 g CH4 and 8.0 g Xe is placed in a container and the total pressure is found to be 0.44 atm. Determine the partial pressure of CH4.

1042
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Binary compounds of alkali metals and hydrogen react with water to liberate H2( g). The H2 from the reaction of a sample of NaH with an excess of water fills a volume of 0.490 L above the water. The temperature of the gas is 35 °C and the total pressure is 758 mmHg. Determine the mass of H2 liberated and the mass of NaH that reacted.

1042
views
Textbook Question

A sample of N2O3( g) has a pressure of 0.017 atm. The temperature (in K) is doubled and the N2O3 undergoes complete decomposition to NO2( g) and NO( g). Find the total pressure of the mixture of gases assuming constant volume and no additional temperature change.

1332
views
Textbook Question

A gas mixture composed of helium and argon has a density of 0.670 g>L at a 755 mmHg and 298 K. What is the composition of the mixture by volume?

975
views
Textbook Question

A gas mixture contains 75.2% nitrogen and 24.8% krypton by mass. What is the partial pressure of krypton in the mixture if the total pressure is 745 mmHg?

2287
views