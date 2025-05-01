Textbook Question
What is the temperature of 0.52 mol of gas at a pressure of 1.3 atm and a volume of 11.8 L?
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What is the temperature of 0.52 mol of gas at a pressure of 1.3 atm and a volume of 11.8 L?
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