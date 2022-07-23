Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on the balanced chemical equation. It allows us to determine the proportions of substances involved in a reaction, which is essential for calculating how much heat is produced when a specific amount of a reactant, like nitromethane, is consumed. Recommended video: Guided course 01:16 01:16 Stoichiometry Concept

Enthalpy Change (ΔH) Enthalpy change (ΔH) represents the heat absorbed or released during a chemical reaction at constant pressure. In this case, the negative value of ΔH indicates that the reaction is exothermic, meaning it releases heat. Understanding ΔH is crucial for calculating the total heat produced from the combustion of nitromethane. Recommended video: Guided course 02:34 02:34 Enthalpy of Formation