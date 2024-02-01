Skip to main content
Ch.6 - Thermochemistry
Ch.6 - Thermochemistry Problem 65
Chapter 6, Problem 65

A silver block, initially at 58.5 °C, is submerged into 100.0 g of water at 24.8 °C, in an insulated container. The final temperature of the mixture upon reaching thermal equilibrium is 26.2 °C. What is the mass of the silver block?

Hello everyone. Today, we have the following problem. A silver block initially at 58.5 °C is submerged into 100 g of water at 24.8 °C in an insulated container. The final temperature of the mixture upon reaching thermal equilibrium is 26.2 °C. What is the mass of the silver block? So this is relating the heat equation and it is a heat transfer from something that is hot to something that is cold. And so we can say that the heat of the silver is negative since we are losing heat, it is losing heat. And then we can say it is equal through the heat of the water, which would be positive because it is gaining heat. Furthermore, we can expand this reaction such that we have negative, we have the mass can be multiplied by our specific heat capacity that is then multiplied by the change in temperature for silver. And then we do the same for our water except that it is positive. So we don't have the mass of our silver. So we have the mass of our silver that can be multiplied by the specific heat capacity of our silver, which is 0.235 joules divided by grams times Celsius multiplied by the change in temperature. And the change in temperature was that we went from the final temperature which is 26.2 °C, we subtracted from the initial temperature which is 58.5 °C. And then we equal that to the heat of the water. So we have 100 g of our water multiplied by its specific heat which is 4.184 joules. Do I buy grams times Celsius? They multiply that by the change in temperature which will be 26.2 three °C. And then we subtract that from the 24.8 °C. That was for the water. No, to work numbers around, we will solve for the mass of the silver, which will essentially end up being the 100 g multiply by 4.18 joules divided by grams times the degrees of Celsius multiply by 1.4 degrees Celsius divided by our specific heat for our silver, which is 0.235 joules divided by grams times C degrees Celsius. And it'll be multiply that specific capacity by negative 32.3 °C. And this would give us a final mass of 77.1 g or answer twice a as our answer overall, I hope this helped. And until next time
Titanium reacts with iodine to form titanium(III) iodide, emitting heat. 2 Ti(s) + 3 I2( g)¡2 TiI3(s) ΔH °rxn = -839 kJ Determine the mass of titanium that react if 1.55 * 103 kJ of heat is emitted by the reaction.

The propane fuel (C3H8) used in gas barbeques burns according to the thermochemical equation: C3H8( g) + 5 O2( g)¡3 CO2( g) + 4 H2O( g) ΔH °rxn = -2044 kJ If a pork roast must absorb 1.6 * 103 kJ to fully cook, and if only 10% of the heat produced by the barbeque is actually absorbed by the roast, what mass of CO2 is emitted into the atmosphere during the grilling of the pork roast?

Charcoal is primarily carbon. Determine the mass of CO2 produced by burning enough carbon (in the form of charcoal) to produce 5.00 * 102 kJ of heat. C(s) + O2( g)¡CO2( g) ΔH °rxn = -393.5 kJ

A 32.5-g iron rod, initially at 22.7 °C, is submerged into an unknown mass of water at 63.2 °C, in an insulated container. The final temperature of the mixture upon reaching thermal equilibrium is 59.5 °C. What is the mass of the water?

A 31.1-g wafer of pure gold, initially at 69.3 °C, is submerged into 64.2 g of water at 27.8 °C in an insulated container. What is the final temperature of both substances at thermal equilibrium?

A 2.85-g lead weight, initially at 10.3 °C, is submerged in 7.55 g of water at 52.3 °C in an insulated container. What is the final temperature of both substances at thermal equilibrium?

