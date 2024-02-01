Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.6 - ThermochemistryProblem 41
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 6, Problem 41

A system releases 622 kJ of heat and does 105 kJ of work on the surroundings. What is the change in internal energy of the system?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
0m:0s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Welcome back, everyone to another video. A system releases 896 kilojoules of heat and thus 254 kilojoules of work on the surroundings. What is the change in internal energy of the system? We are given for answer choices. A 1874 kilojoules B negative 1150 kilojoules C 954 kilojoules and D negative 2241 kilojoules. So let's solve this problem using the first law of thermodynamics delta E equals Q plus W which tells us that the change in internal energy is equal to the amount of heat exchanged between the system and its surroundings. Plus the work done on or by the system. The most important thing for us is to determine the signs of Q and W. So first of all, if the heat is released, not only we take 896 kilojoules, but we also add the negative sign because the heat is released. If the heat is released by the system, it's negative. If it's consumed, it's positive. Now for work, notice how the problem states that the work is done on the surroundings. So it takes 254 kilojoules. And we also add a negative sign because the work is done on the surroundings. Whenever work is done on the system, it's positive. Whenever work is done on the surroundings, it's negative. So it would be more accurate to say that the work is done on the surroundings, right? So let's take this into account, this is why we're taking a negative sign. And therefore delta E is simply negative 896 kilojoules plus negative 254 kilojoules. Now that we have our signs, we can calculate the actual correct result. In this case, that would be negative 1150 kilojoules and this would correspond to the change in internal energy. So the correct answer to this problem would be option B negative 1150 kilojoules. Thank you for watching.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify each energy exchange as primarily heat or work and determine whether the sign of ΔE is positive or negative for the system. a. Sweat evaporates from skin, cooling the skin. (The evaporating sweat is the system.)

1192
views
1
rank
2
comments
Textbook Question

Identify each energy exchange as primarily heat or work and determine whether the sign of ΔE is positive or negative for the system. a. Sweat evaporates from skin, cooling the skin. (The evaporating sweat is the system.) b. A balloon expands against an external pressure. (The contents of the balloon is the system.) c. An aqueous chemical reaction mixture is warmed with an external flame. (The reaction mixture is the system.) Identify energy exchanges as primarily heat or work. Determine whether the sign of E is positive or negative for the system.

1286
views
Textbook Question

Identify each energy exchange as primarily heat or work and determine whether the sign of ΔE is positive or negative for the system. Identify each energy exchange as primarily heat or work. a. A rolling billiard ball collides with another billiard ball. The first billiard ball (defined as the system) stops rolling after the collision. b. A book falls to the floor. (The book is the system). c. A father pushes his daughter on a swing. (The daughter and the swing are the system). Identify each energy exchange as primarily heat or work.

916
views
Textbook Question

A system absorbs 196 kJ of heat and the surroundings do 117 kJ of work on the system. What is the change in internal energy of the system?

2905
views
Textbook Question

The air in an inflated balloon (defined as the system) warms over a toaster and absorbs 115 J of heat. As it expands, it does 77 kJ of work. What is the change in internal energy for the system?

1809
views
2
comments
Textbook Question

We pack two identical coolers for a picnic, placing 24 12-ounce soft drinks and five pounds of ice in each. However, the drinks that we put into cooler A were refrigerated for several hours before they were packed in the cooler, while the drinks that we put into cooler B were at room temperature. When we open the two coolers three hours later, most of the ice in cooler A is still present, while nearly all of the ice in cooler B has melted. Explain this difference.

1120
views