Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.6 - ThermochemistryProblem 40
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 6, Problem 40

Identify each energy exchange as primarily heat or work and determine whether the sign of ΔE is positive or negative for the system. Identify each energy exchange as primarily heat or work. a. A rolling billiard ball collides with another billiard ball. The first billiard ball (defined as the system) stops rolling after the collision. b. A book falls to the floor. (The book is the system). c. A father pushes his daughter on a swing. (The daughter and the swing are the system). Identify each energy exchange as primarily heat or work.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here. We need to classify the following energy exchange processes as work where he transferred. We need to identify the sign of entropy change. So we have an ice cream cone melting when left out of a freezer. We're gonna have an ice cream cone as a system. This is going to be a heat transfer. The ice cream absorbs heat from the surroundings to melt. So the energy is gonna transfer in the form of heat in the sign of delta eat. It's positive when the ice cream melt, its temperature increases. So the sign is going to be positive for B. A. Car were in another car, the car that we're in, we can consider a system is going to stop after the collision. This is gonna be a work transfer since the car is pushing the transfer is classified as work. Got to eat. It's gonna be negative since the car stops and transfers connect energy to the car in front of it. The sun is gonna be negative, precedes the temperature of the room increases when the refrigerator is left running inside it for a few hours. I'm going to consider the contents inside the refrigerator as a system. There's going to be a heat transfer. The temperature of the room increases because the refrigerator is releasing heat to the room and Delta E. It's going to be negative the contents inside the fridge to lose energy so that their temperature decreases. So the sign is going to be negative. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which statement is true of the internal energy of a system and its surroundings during an energy exchange with a negative ΔEsys? a. The internal energy of the system increases and the internal energy of the surroundings decreases. b. The internal energy of both the system and the surroundings increases. c. The internal energy of both the system and the surroundings decreases. d. The internal energy of the system decreases and the internal energy of the surroundings increases.

2276
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

Identify each energy exchange as primarily heat or work and determine whether the sign of ΔE is positive or negative for the system. a. Sweat evaporates from skin, cooling the skin. (The evaporating sweat is the system.)

1192
views
1
rank
2
comments
Textbook Question

Identify each energy exchange as primarily heat or work and determine whether the sign of ΔE is positive or negative for the system. a. Sweat evaporates from skin, cooling the skin. (The evaporating sweat is the system.) b. A balloon expands against an external pressure. (The contents of the balloon is the system.) c. An aqueous chemical reaction mixture is warmed with an external flame. (The reaction mixture is the system.) Identify energy exchanges as primarily heat or work. Determine whether the sign of E is positive or negative for the system.

1286
views
Textbook Question

A system releases 622 kJ of heat and does 105 kJ of work on the surroundings. What is the change in internal energy of the system?

2297
views
Textbook Question

A system absorbs 196 kJ of heat and the surroundings do 117 kJ of work on the system. What is the change in internal energy of the system?

2905
views
Textbook Question

The air in an inflated balloon (defined as the system) warms over a toaster and absorbs 115 J of heat. As it expands, it does 77 kJ of work. What is the change in internal energy for the system?

1809
views
2
comments