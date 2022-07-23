Chapter 6, Problem 40

Identify each energy exchange as primarily heat or work and determine whether the sign of ΔE is positive or negative for the system. Identify each energy exchange as primarily heat or work. a. A rolling billiard ball collides with another billiard ball. The first billiard ball (defined as the system) stops rolling after the collision. b. A book falls to the floor. (The book is the system). c. A father pushes his daughter on a swing. (The daughter and the swing are the system). Identify each energy exchange as primarily heat or work.

