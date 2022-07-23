Chapter 6, Problem 113

The ΔH for the oxidation of sulfur in the gas phase to SO3 is -204 kJ/mol and for the oxidation of SO2 to SO3 is 89.5 kJ/mol. Find the enthalpy of formation of SO2 under these conditions.

Verified Solution

