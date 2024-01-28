Chapter 6, Problem 101b

Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate the standard change in enthalpy for the melting of ice. (The ΔH °f for H2O(s) is -291.8 kJ/mol.) Use this value to calculate the mass of ice required to cool 355 mL of a beverage from room temperature (25.0 °C) to 0.0 °C. Assume that the specific heat capacity and density of the beverage are the same as those of water.

