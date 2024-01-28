Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.6 - ThermochemistryProblem 101b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 6, Problem 101b

Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate the standard change in enthalpy for the melting of ice. (The ΔH °f for H2O(s) is -291.8 kJ/mol.) Use this value to calculate the mass of ice required to cool 355 mL of a beverage from room temperature (25.0 °C) to 0.0 °C. Assume that the specific heat capacity and density of the beverage are the same as those of water.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
0m:0s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Welcome back everyone to another video use standard piece of formation to calculate the standard change in lb for the melting of ice. The standard entropy affirmation of ice is negative 291.8 kilojoules per mole. Use this value to calculate the mass of ice required to cool 355 mL of a beverage from room temperature or 25 °C to zero °C assume that the specific heat capacity and density of the beverage are the same as those of water. And we are given for answer choices. Now A is 121.3 g. B 111.5 g. C 123.5 g and D 119.8 g. So first of all, let's understand the process of melting. We understand that if we take solid water, which is ice, we are going to include H2O solid, it essentially should be converted into liquid water, right. So we're going to draw equilibrium arrows and also state H2O liquid on the right side of the equation. Now, for this process, the end will be changed would be equal to the change of formation of products. In this case, that would be water, liquid minus the entropy change of formation of the reactions. So that would be h2o solid or basically ice. Now, first of all, we need to use the table to identify the first value according to the tables, that'll be negative 285.8 kilojoules per mole. And we need to subtract the value given to us in the problem negative 291.8 kilojoules per mole. Now the result that we get here is 6.0 kilojoules per month. Well, then, so now that we have the entropy change of the process, we need to continue the problem and we want to calculate the amount of heat to, required to cool down the beverage or basically how much heat should we remove from the hot beverage? And we are going to use the formula CM delta C. According to the problem, we're going to use the specific heat capacity of water. We can say that this is 4.184 joules per gram per Celsius. What would be the mass? Well, if the density of water is 1 g per milliliter, then we're going to use 355 g and the temperature change going from 25 to 0, right? That would be negative 25. Now we can calculate Q and we get negative 37,133 joules. So this is the amount of heat that we need to remove from the hot beverage to essentially cool it down, right heat is removed. Hence, we get that negative sign. However, we have to remember that according to the law of energy conservation Q of the reaction should be equal to the negative Q or basically the opposite value to the previous result, which is 37,133 joules. So this is the amount of heat that the ice cube should absorb from here. We also need to remember that cue of the reaction, right? For the melting process is equal to the entropy of the reaction multiplied by mass. OK. So if we solve for mass, we know that mass is equal to Q of the reaction divided by the entropy change. We're going to take 37,133 Jews. And we're going to divide that by six kilojoules per mole, six kilojoules that would be six multiplied by 10 to the third joules because we want to make sure that our units are consistent per mole. And what we notice is that we get moles, right? So if we want to convert that into grams, we also need to multiply by 18.015 g per mole, which is the molar mass of water or basically ice as well. And now for this calculation, we get our final result, that would be 111.5 g. According to the answer choices that we're given, we can state that the correct answer to this problem is B 111.5 g. Thank you for watching.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The kinetic energy of a rolling billiard ball is given by KE = 12 mv2. Suppose a 0.17-kg billiard ball is rolling down a pool table with an initial speed of 4.5 m/s. As it travels, it loses some of its energy as heat. The ball slows down to 3.8 m/s and then collides head-on with a second billiard ball of equal mass. The first billiard ball completely stops and the second one rolls away with a velocity of 3.8 m>s. Assume the first billiard ball is the system. Calculate q.

1550
views
Textbook Question

LP gas burns according to the exothermic reaction: C3H8( g) + 5 O2( g)¡3 CO2( g) + 4 H2O( g) ΔH °rxn = -2044 kJ What mass of LP gas is necessary to heat 1.5 L of water from room temperature (25.0 °C) to boiling (100.0 °C)? Assume that during heating, 15% of the heat emitted by the LP gas combustion goes to heat the water. The rest is lost as heat to the surroundings.

2175
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate the standard change in enthalpy for the melting of ice. (The ΔH °f for H2O(s) is -291.8 kJ/mol.)

1854
views
Textbook Question

Dry ice is solid carbon dioxide. Instead of melting, solid carbon dioxide sublimes according to the equation: CO2(s)¡CO2( g) ◀ When carbon dioxide sublimes, the gaseous cO2 is cold enough to cause water vapor in the air to condense, forming fog. When dry ice is added to warm water, heat from the water causes the dry ice to sublime more quickly. The evaporating carbon dioxide produces a dense fog often used to create special effects. In a simple dry ice fog machine, dry ice is added to warm water in a Styrofoam cooler. The dry ice produces fog until it evaporates away, or until the water gets too cold to sublime the dry ice quickly enough. Suppose that a small Styrofoam cooler holds 15.0 L of water heated to 85 °C. Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate the change in enthalpy for dry ice sublimation, and calculate the mass of dry ice that should be added to the water so that the dry ice completely sublimes away when the water reaches 25 °C. Assume no heat loss to the surroundings. (The ΔH °f for CO2(s) is -427.4 kJ/mol.)

1759
views
Textbook Question

A 25.5-g aluminum block is warmed to 65.4 °C and plunged into an insulated beaker containing 55.2 g water initially at 22.2 °C. The aluminum and the water are allowed to come to thermal equilibrium. Assuming that no heat is lost, what is the final temperature of the water and aluminum?

2494
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

If 50.0 mL of ethanol (density = 0.789 g>mL) initially at 7.0 °C is mixed with 50.0 mL of water (density = 1.0 g/mL) initially at 28.4 °C in an insulated beaker, and assuming that no heat is lost, what is the final temperature of the mixture?

3703
views
1
comments