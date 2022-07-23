Skip to main content
Ch.6 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.6 - ThermochemistryProblem 37
Chapter 6, Problem 37

Which statement is true of the internal energy of a system and its surroundings during an energy exchange with a negative ΔEsys? a. The internal energy of the system increases and the internal energy of the surroundings decreases. b. The internal energy of both the system and the surroundings increases. c. The internal energy of both the system and the surroundings decreases. d. The internal energy of the system decreases and the internal energy of the surroundings increases.

Video transcript

Hey everyone in this example, we need to identify the statement that's going to apply to a system with an internal energy change that is positive or greater than zero during the exchange between the system and the surroundings. So we should recall that whatever is gained by our system is therefore going to be lost or energy lost by surroundings. And so that would correspond to a negative change in internal energy by our surroundings. And so the only correct choice to complete this example would be choice C. Which states that because our internal energy change of our system is greater than zero A. K. A. Positive, our internal energy change of our surroundings is therefore going to be negative because it's lost from our because energy is lost from our surroundings. So C. Is our final answer. I hope that everything I explained was clear. But if you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
