An electron in the n = 7 level of the hydrogen atom relaxes to a lower-energy level, emitting light of 397 nm. What is the value of n for the level to which the electron relaxed?
According to the quantum-mechanical model for the hydrogen atom, which electron transition produces light with the longer wavelength: 3p¡2s or 4p¡3p ?
Calculate the wavelength of the light emitted when an electron in a hydrogen atom makes each transition and indicate the region of the electromagnetic spectrum (infrared, visible, ultraviolet, etc.) where the light is found. a. n = 2¡n = 1 b. n = 3¡n = 1 c. n = 4¡n = 2 d. n = 5¡n = 2
Calculate the frequency of the light emitted when an electron in a hydrogen atom makes each transition: a. n = 4¡n = 3 b. n = 5¡n = 1 c. n = 5¡n = 4 d. n = 6¡n = 5
An electron in a hydrogen atom relaxes to the n = 4 level, emitting light of 114 THz. What is the value of n for the level in which the electron originated?
Ultraviolet radiation and radiation of shorter wavelengths can damage biological molecules because these kinds of radiation carry enough energy to break bonds within the molecules. A typical carbon–carbon bond requires 348 kJ>mol to break. What is the longest wavelength of radiation with enough energy to break carbon–carbon bonds?
The human eye contains a molecule called 11-cis-retinal that changes shape when struck with light of sufficient energy. The change in shape triggers a series of events that results in an electrical signal being sent to the brain that results in vision. The minimum energy required to change the conformation of 11-cis-retinal within the eye is about 164 kJ>mol. Calculate the longest wavelength visible to the human eye.