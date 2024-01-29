Chapter 7, Problem 73

Ultraviolet radiation and radiation of shorter wavelengths can damage biological molecules because these kinds of radiation carry enough energy to break bonds within the molecules. A typical carbon–carbon bond requires 348 kJ>mol to break. What is the longest wavelength of radiation with enough energy to break carbon–carbon bonds?

