Chapter 7, Problem 74

The human eye contains a molecule called 11-cis-retinal that changes shape when struck with light of sufficient energy. The change in shape triggers a series of events that results in an electrical signal being sent to the brain that results in vision. The minimum energy required to change the conformation of 11-cis-retinal within the eye is about 164 kJ>mol. Calculate the longest wavelength visible to the human eye.

Verified Solution

Video duration: 0m:0s 0m:0s Play a video:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked