Chapter 7, Problem 68
According to the quantum-mechanical model for the hydrogen atom, which electron transition produces light with the longer wavelength: 3p¡2s or 4p¡3p ?
Video transcript
Sketch the 1s and 2p orbitals. How do the 2s and 3p orbitals differ from the 1s and 2p orbitals?
Sketch the 3d orbitals. How do the 4d orbitals differ from the 3d orbitals?
Determine whether each transition in the hydrogen atom corresponds to absorption or emission of energy. a. n = 3¡n = 1 b. n = 2¡n = 4 c. n = 4¡n = 3
Calculate the wavelength of the light emitted when an electron in a hydrogen atom makes each transition and indicate the region of the electromagnetic spectrum (infrared, visible, ultraviolet, etc.) where the light is found. a. n = 2¡n = 1 b. n = 3¡n = 1 c. n = 4¡n = 2 d. n = 5¡n = 2
Calculate the frequency of the light emitted when an electron in a hydrogen atom makes each transition: a. n = 4¡n = 3 b. n = 5¡n = 1 c. n = 5¡n = 4 d. n = 6¡n = 5
An electron in the n = 7 level of the hydrogen atom relaxes to a lower-energy level, emitting light of 397 nm. What is the value of n for the level to which the electron relaxed?