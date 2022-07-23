Chapter 7, Problem 87
The speed of sound in air is 344 m>s at room temperature. The lowest frequency of a large organ pipe is 30 s - 1 and the highest frequency of a piccolo is 1.5 * 104 s - 1. Find the difference in wavelength between these two sounds.
Suppose that, in an alternate universe, the possible values of ml are the integer values including 0 ranging from -l -1 to l +1 (instead of simply -l to +l). How many orbitals exist in each sublevel? a. s sublevel b. p sublevel c. d sublevel
An atomic emission spectrum of hydrogen shows three wavelengths: 1875 nm, 1282 nm, and 1093 nm. Assign these wavelengths to transitions in the hydrogen atom.
An atomic emission spectrum of hydrogen shows three wavelengths: 121.5 nm, 102.6 nm, and 97.23 nm. Assign these wavelengths to transitions in the hydrogen atom.
The distance from Earth to the sun is 1.5 * 108 km. Find the number of crests in a light wave of frequency 1.0 * 1014 s - 1 traveling from the sun to Earth.
A 5.00-mL ampule of a 0.100-M solution of naphthalene in hexane is excited with a flash of light. The naphthalene emits 15.5 J of energy at an average wavelength of 349 nm. What percentage of the naphthalene molecules emitted a photon?
A laser produces 20.0 mW of red light. In 1.00 hr, the laser emits 2.29 * 1020 photons. What is the wavelength of the laser?