Chapter 8, Problem 114b
Consider the elements: Na, Mg, Al, Si, P. b. Which element has the smallest atomic radius?
Use Coulomb's law to calculate the ionization energy in kJ>mol of an atom composed of a proton and an electron separated by 100.00 pm. What wavelength of light has sufficient energy to ionize the atom?
The first ionization energy of sodium is 496 kJ/mol. Use Coulomb's law to estimate the average distance between the sodium nucleus and the 3s electron. How does this distance compare to the atomic radius of sodium? Explain the difference.
Consider the elements: B, C, N, O, F. d. Which element has three unpaired electrons?
Consider the elements: Na, Mg, Al, Si, P. c. Which element is least metallic?
Consider the elements: Na, Mg, Al, Si, P. d. Which element is diamagnetic?