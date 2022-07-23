Chapter 8, Problem 89
Write the balanced equation for the reaction of hydrogen gas with bromine gas.
Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction of solid strontium with iodine gas.
Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction of solid lithium with liquid water.
Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction of solid potassium with liquid water.
Both vanadium and its 3+ ion are paramagnetic. Refer to their electron configurations to explain this statement.
Life on Earth evolved based on the element carbon. Based on periodic properties, what two or three elements would you expect to be most like carbon?
The elements with atomic numbers 35 and 53 have similar chemical properties. Based on their electronic configurations, predict the atomic number of a heavier element that also should share these chemical properties.