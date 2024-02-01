Skip to main content
Ch.8 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Chapter 8, Problem 109

You have cracked a secret code that uses elemental symbols to spell words. The code uses numbers to designate the elemental symbols. Each number is the sum of the atomic number and the highest principal quantum number of the highest occupied orbital of the element whose symbol is to be used. The message may be written forward or backward. Decode the following messages: a. 10, 12, 58, 11, 7, 44, 63, 66

All right. Hi everyone. So this question says that a secret code uses numbers to designate the elemental symbols that are used to spell words. Each number is the sum of the atomic number in the highest principle quantum number of the highest occupied orbital of the element whose symbol is to be used, the message is written forward, decode the following message 1012 3181 option A says one core option B says of core option C says one view and option D says of cow. All right. So for this question, considering the numbers themselves, we can get an idea as to the highest principal quantum number of the highest occupied orbital of that element because in this case, the atomic number is equal to the number provided subtracted by M which is the highest principal quantum number of the highest occupied orbital. So to be a little bit more specific, it's the given number subtracted by N. Now for the first two numbers which are 10 and 12, their highest principal atomic number would be N equals two. So in in this case, the first atomic number would be equal to the given of 10 subtracted by and equals to which corresponds to eight, an atomic number of eight matches with oxygen. And so for the second atomic number that's equal to 12, subtracted by two, which equals 10 and this matches with neon. However, for a value like 31 a number like 31 on the periodic table corresponds to N equals four or matches with an equal form. And so the atomic number is equal to 31 subtracted by four in that case. And this equals 27 which matches with cobalt. And last, the for the fourth number 81 on the periodic cable, 81 is found in an equal six. So 81 subtracted by six equals 75 which is the atomic number of rhenium re So our last step is to place these elemental symbols in order going from left to right. So that's onecore and this spells out one core which corresponds to option A in the multiple choice and there you have it. So with that being said, thank you so very much for watching. And I hope you found this helpful.
