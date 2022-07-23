Skip to main content
Ch.8 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.8 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 107
Chapter 8, Problem 107

The elements with atomic numbers 35 and 53 have similar chemical properties. Based on their electronic configurations, predict the atomic number of a heavier element that also should share these chemical properties.

Video transcript

everyone In this example, we have two elements with atomic numbers 19 and 37. Found to have similar chemical properties. We need to find the atomic number of the next heavier element that would exhibit similar properties as well. Using the electron configurations of one of our two given atomic numbers here. So what we should do is look up which elements correspond to these atomic numbers. And we would see that atomic number 19 corresponds on our periodic tables to potassium in Group one A. And atomic number 37 corresponds to the atom rubidium and group one A. On our periodic tables. Now, because we want to find the next heavier element, we're going to start off with the electron configuration of Reuben am. So in order to find our electron configuration of rubidium, we want to start off at the lowest energy sub level and that would be at the first energy level where we have one S two in our exponents where two represents our two electrons that are able to fill the single orbital in our S sublevel. Now we should recognize that. Yes, rubidium is in group one a. But it's also in period five. And so this tells us that we're going to go all the way up to the 5th energy level where we land on our sub level where the rubidium atom is located in. So moving on up to the next energy sub level, we would have to us to as our next energy sublevel fully filled in. Then we would move on up to two P six. Then we would move on up to three S. Two. Then moving on up to three P. Six. Where then we moved to the fourth energy level at four S. Two. Then we move on up to three D. 10 where we hit the D. Block which we recall can hold a maximum of 10 electrons. And then we move on up to four P. Six and R. P block which we recall can hold a maximum of six electrons. And then we land on finally our Adam rubidium. When we get to five s. One where we specifically will land on our rubidium atom, we should recognize that before we continue off our configuration. When we look at atomic numbers 19 and 37, we see that potassium and rubidium are both in group and so our next heavier elements should also be in group one. A. And so we want to find the electron configuration that will end at the next element. Starting off at Group one. So because we have finished off our configuration for rubidium at five S. One, we're going to go ahead and continue it on until we get to the next atom In Group one A. So instead of stopping at five S. One, we're going to fill in our S sub level and say that we have five S. Two, We're going to fully fill in our d. block. So we would have four d. 10 and then we're going to go through our fifth energy sub level at the s sub level. So we would have five P. Or sorry, at the p sub level. So we would have five P six where we recall that again in our p sub level we can hold a maximum of six electrons. Then we're going to move up to our sixth energy level at the period six on our periodic tables. So we would have six. And the lowest energy sub level starting at the sixth period is six S where we would only fill in a maximum of two electrons. But because we want to land on the atom that begins group one A at the sixth energy level, which is our adam sissy. Um We would go ahead and only fill in one electron because we would land on system at that part of our sub level. And so as you can see, we've identified our element here now. We want to go ahead and count our total electrons in our configuration to figure out what our atomic number is. So we would see that we have to which we can add. So we can say two electrons Plus two electrons from R two s sub level plus six electrons from R p sublevel. Or to p sub level plus two electrons from r three S sublevel. Plus six electrons from our three p sub level. Then we will add plus two electrons from our four s sub level. Then we would add 10 electrons from our 3D sub level As well as six electrons from our four P Sublevel. Then two electrons from R five S sub level. 10 electrons from our four D Sublevel. We would add six electrons from our five P Sublevel. And just to expand on this, we would go ahead and last we add one electron from our six S sub level. And so typing this all in our calculators is going to give us an amount equal to 55 Electrons Total. And so we would say that therefore our atomic number for cesium Which is the next group one, a atom that we would fall on after our configuration of rubidium here, which we expanded upon Would be CC. Um with the Atomic # 55. And recall that on our periodic tables are atomic number is written above our element. So we can confirm that by seeing that CCM does have a 55 above it on our periodic tables. And so this would be our final answer to complete this example for our question here. And so because we've identified that it's C. C um We can confirm that it definitely will have similar properties because it's also in group one A 2 potassium and rubidium. So I hope that everything that we went through was clear. If you have any questions please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video
