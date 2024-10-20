Problem 55
According to Coulomb's law, which pair of charged particles has the lowest potential energy? a. a particle with a 1- charge separated by 150 pm from a particle with a 2+ charge b. a particle with a 1- charge separated by 150 pm from a particle with a 1+ charge c. a particle with a 1- charge separated by 100 pm from a particle with a 3+ charge
Problem 56
According to Coulomb's law, rank the interactions between charged particles from lowest potential energy to highest potential energy. a. a 1+ charge and a 1- charge separated by 100 pm b. a 2+ charge and a 1- charge separated by 100 pm c. a 1+ charge and a 1+ charge separated by 100 pm d. a 1+ charge and a 1- charge separated by 200 pm
Problem 57
Which experience a greater effective nuclear charge: the valence electrons in beryllium or the valence electrons in nitrogen? Why?
Problem 58
Arrange the atoms according to decreasing effective nuclear charge experienced by their valence electrons: S, Mg, Al, Si.
Problem 59a
If core electrons completely shielded valence electrons from nuclear charge (i.e., if each core electron reduced nuclear charge by 1 unit) and if valence electrons did not shield one another from nuclear charge at all, what would be the effective nuclear charge experienced by the valence electrons of each atom? a. K
Problem 59b
If core electrons completely shielded valence electrons from nuclear charge (i.e., if each core electron reduced nuclear charge by 1 unit) and if valence electrons did not shield one another from nuclear charge at all, what would be the effective nuclear charge experienced by the valence electrons of each atom? b. Ca
Problem 59c
If core electrons completely shielded valence electrons from nuclear charge (i.e., if each core electron reduced nuclear charge by 1 unit) and if valence electrons did not shield one another from nuclear charge at all, what would be the effective nuclear charge experienced by the valence electrons of each atom? c. O
Problem 60
In Section 3.6, we estimated the effective nuclear charge on beryllium's valence electrons to be slightly greater than 2+. What would a similar treatment predict for the effective nuclear charge on boron's valence electrons? Would you expect the effective nuclear charge to be different for boron's 2s electrons compared to its 2p electron? In what way? (Hint: Consider the shape of the 2p orbital compared to that of the 2s orbital.)
Problem 61
Choose the larger atom in each pair. a. Al or In b. Si or N c. P or Pb d. Si or Cl
Problem 62
Choose the larger atom in each pair. a. Sn or Si b. Br or Ga c. Sn or Bi d. Se or Sn
Problem 65a
Write the electron configuration for each ion. a. O2-
Problem 65b
Write the electron configuration for each ion. b. Br-
Problem 66a
Write the electron configuration for each ion. a. Cl-
Problem 66b
Write the electron configuration for each ion. b. P3-
Problem 66c
Write the electron configuration for each ion. c. K+
Problem 66d
Write the electron configuration for each ion. d. Mo3+
Problem 67
Write orbital diagrams for each of these ions.Determine if the ion is diamagnetic or paramagnetic. a. V5+ b. Cr3+ c. Ni2+ d. Fe3+
Problem 68
Write orbital diagrams for each ion and determine if the ion is diamagnetic or paramagnetic. a. Cd2+ b. Au+ c. Mo3+ d. Zr2+
Problem 69
Which is the larger species in each pair? a. Li or Li+ b. Cs- or Cs+ c. Cr- or Cr3+ d. O or O2-
Problem 70
Which is the larger species in each pair? a. Sr or Sr2+ b. N or N3- c. Ni or Ni2+ d. S2- or Ca2+
Problem 72
Arrange this isoelectronic series in order of increasing atomic radius: Se2- , Sr2+ , Rb+ , Br- .
Problem 73a
Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. a. Br or Bi
Problem 73b
Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. b. Na or Rb
Problem 73c
Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. c. As or At
Problem 73d
Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. d. P or Sn
Problem 74
Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. a. P or I b. Si or Cl c. P or Sb d. Ga or Ge
Problem 75
Arrange these elements in order of increasing first ionization energy: Si, F, In, N.
Problem 77
For each element, predict where the 'jump' occurs for successive ionization energies. (For example, does the jump occur between the first and second ionization energies, the second and third, or the third and fourth?) a. Be b. N c. O d. Li
Problem 78
Consider this set of ionization energies. IE1 = 578 kJ>mol IE2 = 1820 kJ>mol IE3 = 2750 kJ>mol IE4 = 11,600 kJ>mol To which third-period element do these ionization values belong?
Problem 79a
Choose the element with the more negative (more exothermic) electron affinity from each pair. a. Na or Rb
