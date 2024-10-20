Problem 60

In Section 3.6, we estimated the effective nuclear charge on beryllium's valence electrons to be slightly greater than 2+. What would a similar treatment predict for the effective nuclear charge on boron's valence electrons? Would you expect the effective nuclear charge to be different for boron's 2s electrons compared to its 2p electron? In what way? (Hint: Consider the shape of the 2p orbital compared to that of the 2s orbital.)