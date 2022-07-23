Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.8 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.8 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 66c
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 8, Problem 66c

Write the electron configuration for each ion. c. K+

Verified Solution
Video duration:
4m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hello. Everyone in this video, we're going to find the ground state electron configuration of CCM plus. So CCM is located right over here on P. R. D. Table Has atomic number 55, indicating that the Atom has 55 electrons. We've seen this problem that there's a plus charge. That plus charge just means that we have one less electron. So we subtract one Giving us 54 electrons. Alright, so let's first go ahead and identify the four different blocks of our pr table here in yellow. We have our s block. The green color would be our D block and blue will be our P block. Let's go ahead. And also number each row. Yeah, one, two, 34, five and six. I'm stopping at six. Just because that's where CCM is. We don't need to go any further. No. How I go and do this electron configuration is similar to reading a book. We're going from left to right and we're essentially reading all the rows up until we get to CCM, which is what we want in our problem. So first row we have this two elements. We have the hydrogen and the helium and we're reading both elements and we're in the yellow block. So that's going to be one S two. Moving on to the second row, we have our two yellows and then we have 12345 and six. So that's our P block. So we have two S 2 and two p 6. Moving on to the 3rd row again, we have our two yellows and then we have the six blues. So three s. 2 & three p. 6. And moving on, we have our fourth row, we have the two yellows. So that's our S. Block, That's four s. 2. And moving on, we enter into the green region which is our D. Block. And whenever we're writing out The D. Block, we're going to do the road number -1 In this case for the 4th row. This green section here We have 12,345,678,910. And instead of saying four D. 10, it's actually gonna be minus one. So four minus one is three and we will have three D. 10. This -1 applies for all of the green rose. Okay, continuing on, we have read the entire row for this and we're going to enter into the blue So we'll go back to four and P. Six. Moving on to the fifth row. Things like things, we have to an S. Block, 10 in the green star D. Block and six in the blue R. P. Block. So we have five S two, four D. 10, five P. Six. Now, we finally landed into our 6th world, which is where ccm is itself being The one S 2 or two as 2. We're only On the first element, we're only reading one of these little cubes are called spots. So we'll just write that as six s. 1. Alright, now that we have said that there's going to be that plus charge, that plus charge, we're going to subtract one electron from the highest quantum number. And in our case we only have the choices of and six. Of course six is going to be our highest. So we're going to go ahead and remove that electron, leaving us with electric configuration of just the highlighted. And that's going to be our answer for this problem.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write the electron configuration for each ion. b. Br-

891
views
Textbook Question

Write the electron configuration for each ion. a. Cl-

533
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

Write the electron configuration for each ion. b. P3-

655
views
Textbook Question

Write the electron configuration for each ion. d. Mo3+

653
views
Textbook Question

Write orbital diagrams for each of these ions.Determine if the ion is diamagnetic or paramagnetic. a. V5+ b. Cr3+ c. Ni2+ d. Fe3+

641
views
Textbook Question

Write orbital diagrams for each ion and determine if the ion is diamagnetic or paramagnetic. a. Cd2+ b. Au+ c. Mo3+ d. Zr2+

1731
views