Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.8 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.8 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 67
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 8, Problem 67

Write orbital diagrams for each of these ions.Determine if the ion is diamagnetic or paramagnetic. a. V5+ b. Cr3+ c. Ni2+ d. Fe3+

Verified Solution
Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone here, it says identify each of these ions as para magnetic or diet magnetic. Remember para magnetic means we have at least one unpaid electron within any given orbital diet, magnetic means we have no Owen paired electrons in any given orbital. So to figure this out, we look at their neutral forms first. So here we're dealing with copper, zinc, chromium and manganese. So here We're going to say that copper has an atomic number of 29 zinc, it's 30 Chromium is And Manganese is 25. Now remember that copper and chromium are exceptions to our electron configurations Here. Copper is argon four S 13 D 10. Chromium is argon four S 13 D five, zinc is argon for us to three d 10, And Manganese is Argon four S 2, three D 5. So if we look at their charge forms, that means we're losing electrons. The electrons we first lose come from the highest shell, which in all their cases is the fourth shell. So we'd lose four electrons before anything else. So copper two plus ion means we lose two electrons. So we have argon, the one electron from four S is gone and we'd lose one from three D 10 giving us three D nine. Krypton, I'm not krypton, zinc two plus would be argon and then we have three D 10. We've lost both the four S electrons. Chromium plus one. We lose the one forest electron. We have and be left with three D 5 And then I'm agonies to plus would also be Argon three D 5. Now, remember when we talk about D orbital's there's five of them. So here if we have five of them. So for copper two plus ion we have nine electrons up up up up up 6789, leaving us with one impaired electron. So copper two plus on would be para magnetic For Zinc. three d. is completely filled. So there are 10 electrons involved. It's completely failed. So it would be dia magnetic and then chromium one ion and manganese to ion. They're both are gone three D five. So they'd both be the same in both. We have five unpaid electron. So they're both going to be para magnetic. So out of the four options given only zinc two plus ion would be dia magnetic and the others would be para magnetic.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write the electron configuration for each ion. b. P3-

655
views
Textbook Question

Write the electron configuration for each ion. c. K+

828
views
Textbook Question

Write the electron configuration for each ion. d. Mo3+

653
views
Textbook Question

Write orbital diagrams for each ion and determine if the ion is diamagnetic or paramagnetic. a. Cd2+ b. Au+ c. Mo3+ d. Zr2+

1731
views
Textbook Question

Which is the larger species in each pair? a. Li or Li+ b. Cs- or Cs+ c. Cr- or Cr3+ d. O or O2-

3419
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Which is the larger species in each pair? a. Sr or Sr2+ b. N or N3- c. Ni or Ni2+ d. S2- or Ca2+

1689
views