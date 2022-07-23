Skip to main content
Ch.9 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model
Chapter 9, Problem 47

Use the Born–Haber cycle and data from Appendix IIB, Chapter 8 and this chapter to calculate the lattice energy of KCl. (ΔHsub for potassium is 89.0 kJ>mol.)

Hi everyone here we have a question asking us to calculate the lattice energy of sodium bromide. So the lattice energy is going to equal the negative change in entropy of formation of sodium bromide solid plus the change in entropy of formation of sodium gashes plus the change in entropy of formation of bro. Mean gashes plus the first ionization energy of sodium plus the energy of roaming. So what are these values? The change in entropy? A formation of sodium bromide solid Equals negative 361.4 killed joules per mole. The change in entropy of formation of sodium gasses equals 108.8 kg joules per mole. The change in entropy of formation of bro. Ming gashes Equals 111.9 kg Permal. The first ionization energy of sodium Equals 496.0 killed joules per mole. And the energy of brow mean Equals -325.0 killed Jules Permal. So now let's plug this in. So the lattice energy is going to equal negative negative 361.4 kg joules per mole plus 108.8 kg joules per mole Plus 111 .9 kg per mole Plus 496. Kill jules Permal plus -325. Kill jules Permal. And that equals 753 . kg Permal. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye
Use Lewis symbols to determine the formula for the compound that forms between each pair of elements. a. Ca and N b. Mg and I c. Ca and S d. Cs and F

Rubidium iodide has a lattice energy of -617 kJ>mol, while potassium bromide has a lattice energy of -671 kJ>mol. Why is the lattice energy of potassium bromide more exothermic than the lattice energy of rubidium iodide?

The lattice energy of CsF is -744 kJ>mol, whereas that of BaO is -3029 kJ>mol. Explain this large difference in lattice energy.

Use the Born–Haber cycle and data from Appendix IIB and Table 9.3 to calculate the lattice energy of CaO. (ΔHsub for calcium is 178 kJ>mol; IE1 and IE2 for calcium are 590 kJ>mol and 1145 kJ>mol, respectively; EA1 and EA2 for O are -141 kJ>mol and 744 kJ>mol, respectively.)

Write the Lewis structure for each molecule. a. PH3

Write the Lewis structure for each molecule. d. CH4

