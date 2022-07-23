Chapter 9, Problem 47

Use the Born–Haber cycle and data from Appendix IIB, Chapter 8 and this chapter to calculate the lattice energy of KCl. (ΔHsub for potassium is 89.0 kJ>mol.)

