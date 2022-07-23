Skip to main content
Ch.9 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model
Ch.9 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model
Chapter 9, Problem 37b

Write the Lewis symbol for each atom or ion. b. Na+

Hello everyone today. We are being asked to provide the Lewis stock symbol for calcium two plus referring to the periodic table. We know that since calcium is in the second column, it has two valence electrons present to represent that, we simply draw the simple for calcium, which is C. A. And then we draw two dots which represent the two valence electrons notice that we have a charge here and it's a positive charge. We have a positive charge. This denotes a deficiency in electrons. To represent this, we simply just draw calcium in brackets with a positive to charge around it. I hope this helped, and until next time.
