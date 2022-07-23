Ch.9 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model
Chapter 9, Problem 53b
Write the Lewis structure for each molecule. b. SiH4
Write the Lewis structure for each molecule. a. PH3
Write the Lewis structure for each molecule. d. CH4
Write the Lewis structure for each molecule. a. SF2
Write the Lewis structure for each molecule. d. CH3SH (C and S central)
Write the Lewis structure for each molecule. a. CH2O b. C2Cl4 c. CH3NH2 d. CFCl3 (C central)
Determine if a bond between each pair of atoms would be pure covalent, polar covalent, or ionic. a. Br and Br
