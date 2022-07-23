Skip to main content
Ch.9 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model
Chapter 9, Problem 97

The cyanate ion (OCN-) and the fulminate ion (CNO-) share the same three atoms but have vastly different properties. The cyanate ion is stable, while the fulminate ion is unstable and forms explosive compounds. The resonance structures of the cyanate ion are explored in Example 9.8. Draw Lewis structures for the fulminate ion—including possible resonance forms— and use formal charge to explain why the fulminate ion is less stable (and therefore more reactive) than the cyanate ion.

Lewis Structures

Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They help visualize the arrangement of electrons and the connectivity of atoms, which is crucial for understanding molecular stability and reactivity. By drawing Lewis structures, one can identify the formal charges on atoms, which play a significant role in determining the stability of ions like the fulminate and cyanate.
Resonance Structures

Resonance structures are different ways of drawing the same molecule that illustrate the delocalization of electrons. In the case of the fulminate ion, multiple resonance forms can be drawn, each contributing to the overall electronic structure. The stability of a molecule is often enhanced by resonance, as it allows for the distribution of charge and energy across different structures, which is less favorable in the case of the fulminate ion compared to the cyanate ion.
Formal Charge

Formal charge is a theoretical charge assigned to an atom in a molecule, calculated based on the number of valence electrons, the number of bonds, and the number of lone pair electrons. It helps predict the stability of a molecule; lower formal charges on atoms generally indicate greater stability. In the fulminate ion, the presence of higher formal charges on certain atoms compared to the cyanate ion contributes to its instability and increased reactivity.
NaCl has a lattice energy of -787 kJ/mol. Consider a hypothetical salt XY. X3+ has the same radius of Na+ and Y3- has the same radius as Cl-. Estimate the lattice energy of XY.

Draw the Lewis structure for nitric acid, ensuring the hydrogen atom is attached to one of the oxygen atoms. Include all three resonance structures by alternating the double bond among the three oxygen atoms. Use formal charge to determine which of the resonance structures is most important to the structure of nitric acid.
Phosgene (Cl2CO) is a poisonous gas used as a chemical weapon during World War I. It is a potential agent for chemical terrorism today. Draw the Lewis structure of phosgene, including all three resonance forms by alternating the double bond among the three terminal atoms. Which resonance structure is the best?
Draw the Lewis structure for each organic compound from its condensed structural formula. b. CH3OCH3

Draw the Lewis structure for each organic compound from its condensed structural formula. c. CH3COCH3

Draw the Lewis structure for each organic compound from its condensed structural formula. e. CH3CHO

