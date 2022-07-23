Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Structures Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They help visualize the arrangement of electrons and the connectivity of atoms, which is crucial for understanding molecular stability and reactivity. By drawing Lewis structures, one can identify the formal charges on atoms, which play a significant role in determining the stability of ions like the fulminate and cyanate. Recommended video: Guided course 04:28 04:28 Lewis Dot Structures: Ions

Resonance Structures Resonance structures are different ways of drawing the same molecule that illustrate the delocalization of electrons. In the case of the fulminate ion, multiple resonance forms can be drawn, each contributing to the overall electronic structure. The stability of a molecule is often enhanced by resonance, as it allows for the distribution of charge and energy across different structures, which is less favorable in the case of the fulminate ion compared to the cyanate ion. Recommended video: Guided course 01:42 01:42 Resonance Structures